Nielsen One ratings solution moves into next phase
Jun. 15, 2022 10:06 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) has moved into the next phase of its Nielsen One Alpha cross-platform measurement solution, adding advanced audiences and outcomes measurement.
- That promises a single view of an audience that saw ad ad/marketing campaign along with any outcomes, including sales or other actions.
- "These added capabilities will provide an unparalleled view of the audience at each step of the media journey: from the audience who saw an ad campaign, to how the campaign was delivered to niche audiences, and the actions those audiences took as a result of seeing the campaign," Nielsen says.
- "These insights, including impressions, reach and frequency against advanced audiences, and outcomes measurement indicators such as ROI and effectiveness, enable advertisers and agencies to optimize and inform future campaigns and investments."
- Adding advanced audiences will start with integrating Polk automotive audience segments by S&P Global Mobility, followed by additional groups, and audiences including client first party segments, the company said.
- Nielsen ONE Alpha will be generally available at the end of the year; the company will demonstrate the new capabilities at Cannes Lions next week.