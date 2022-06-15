Heart Test Laboratories prices ~$6.375M IPO
Jun. 15, 2022 10:06 AM ETHeart Test Laboratories, Inc. (HSCS), HSCSWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) has priced its IPO of 1.5M units at $4.25/unit for an aggregate gross proceeds of ~$6.375M.
- Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant enables the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.25/share, exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225K shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 225K shares of common stock.
- The medical technology company has already received approval to list its stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "HSCS" and "HSCSW" respectively. Trading is expected to begin on June 15, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to fund FDA clearance for Heart Test's MyoVista device, including completion of the pivotal clinical validation study, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on June 17, 2022.