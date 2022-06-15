Value ETFs have also succumbed during Wall Street slide, falling to 52-week lows

Value exchange traded funds, which many investors view as a safer strategy compared to growth funds, have found themselves struggling in 2022 along with the rest of the stock market. Some of these ETFs have posted double-digit declines for the year and have established 52-week trading lows.

Vanguard's large-, mid-, and small-cap ETFs are among these beaten down funds, as Wall Street's uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy has dragged down value names along with more speculative investments. As such, the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV), Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE), and Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) each have drifted to 52-week lows.

VTV hovers near a 15-month trading low of $132 a share, down by 10% in 2022. VTV has 352 holdings and is filled with blue chip names such as UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

VOE also trades near its 15-month low at $131 a share. The mid-cap ETF with its 205 holdings trades in negative territory on the year by 12.3%. VOE has key portfolio holdings of Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR).

VBR sits near a 16-month trading low at $153 a share and also has dipped 14.3% in 2022. While VBR has a diverse 929 holdings, some specific names listed inside the fund are Molina Healthcare (MOH) and Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO).

While all three value funds are well into the red they have outperformed the benchmark Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) which tracks the S&P and related growth funds such as the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG), Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT), and Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK).

YTD VOO is -20.7%, VUG -31.3%, VOT -30.1%, and VBK -30.1%.

In broader market news the major market averages are up Wednesday as investors await the FOMC announcement which comes at 2 p.m. ET later this afternoon.