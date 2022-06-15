Nio launches its fifth electric vehicle production model

Nio (NYSE:NIO) is being watched closely after the electric vehicle maker officially launched its fifth production model. The ES7 is notable as the first SUV to run on NIO’s second-generation NT2.0 technology platform. The new model is positioned as an all-electric SUV of medium-to-large size. Deliveries for the ES7 are expected to start on August 28.

The 75kWh battery version of the ES7 starts from 468,000 yuan ($69,620) before subsidies. The 100kWh battery version is priced at 526,000 yuan ($78,250) before subsidies. The ES7 Premier Edition is priced at 528,000 yuan ($78,550) before subsidies.

Nio (NIO) also provided thoughts on production, delivery, and its margin outlook for the coming quarters. Morgan Stanley noted that near-term margin pain is inevitable, but said it is likely transitional. "Supply dynamics remain fluid, but NIO reaffirms its view that the worst has passed; it is confident in the strength of its model pipeline into 2H, updated the firm.

In a new update on Buy-rated Nio (NIO), Deutsche Bank said it expects a shift away from supply constraints and for the electric vehicle maker to enter a robust product supercycle exiting the year. However, the risk of weaker-than-expected vehicle margin for a few quarters if input prices do not normalize was also highlighted.

Deutsche Bank forecasts 2022 deliveries of 160K for Nio (NIO) and continues to expect 320K for 2023.

Shares of Nio (NIO) edged up 0.55% in early trading on Wednesday after jumping more than 16% on Tuesday.