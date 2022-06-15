Anthem launches Carelon and Wellpoint ahead of rebranding
Jun. 15, 2022 10:24 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced the launch of healthcare services brand Carelon and health plan brand Wellpoint on Wednesday as the managed care organization gets closer to completing its rebranding initiative to Elevance Health later this month.
- The move will optimize and streamline the brand portfolio and reduce complexities, Anthem (ANTM) noted, as some of the reasons for the change.
- Consolidating the company’s existing portfolio of capabilities and services businesses, Carelon is expected to serve one in three people in the U.S. when its transition completes in three years.
- Similarly, over the next two years, the Wellpoint brand will bring together Anthem’s Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans in select markets. However, the company will exclude its affiliated Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Anthem Blue Cross health plans from the change.
- With its rebranding drive to Elevance Health, which was first unveiled in March, Anthem (ANTM) will start trading under its new ticker symbol ELV on June 28.