A DE Shaw-driven boardroom reshuffle and a raised dividend are driving a more optimistic outlook on FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from multiple Wall Street analysts on Wednesday.

For one, Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee indicated that the latest actions that included a 52% increase in its quarterly dividend, a change to the executive compensation program, and the addition of new independent board members focused on operational efficiency, only bolster bullish long-term estimates for the stock.

“The macro environment is clearly becoming a headwind,” he acknowledged. “Nevertheless, the presence of an involved shareholder with high-quality board representation clearly adds credibility to the upside case, which could underpin upside toward $400-$450/share over time.”

For the next 12 months, he expects shares to build toward that level steadily, assigning a “Buy” rating and setting a $270 price target, adding that a CEO transition serves as a natural pivot to profit focus.

Bank of America analyst Ken Hoexter backed up this view, advising that the executive shift is an important inflection point.

“FedEx is taking another step away from the Fred Smith-founder focused era of growth at any cost, and appears to be moving toward its next phase, with a focus on returns, cash generation, and governance,” he wrote.

Hoexter raised his price target to $265 from $231 based upon these bullish prospects, alongside a “Buy” rating. Shares rose over 4% shortly after Wednesday’s market open, building upon a big gain realized on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, analysts advised the readthrough of a profit focus for FedEx (FDX +3.8%) is positive for UPS (UPS +3.3%) as it should provide more stabilized prices as competition for market share cools off.

“We view constructive change as a positive for UPS and the parcel industry as a while, as FedEx is more likely to be focused on utilizing existing capacity and leveraging pricing, keeping the market tight and preserving pricing power beyond the pandemic-related volume boom,” Wetherbee concluded.

