Silvergate ticks higher amid speculation it could be a potential takeover candidate
Jun. 15, 2022 10:26 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) ticked up 0.8% amid a report that speculated that the crypto bank could become a takeover target.
- Silvergate (SI) was mentioned as a potential takeover play in a longer Dealreporter piece that looks at possible consolidation in the crypto space. The article discusses how their likely will consolidation among crypto exchanges.
- Silvergate (SI) could be a possible target as its stock has dropped by two-thirds from November highs and it has a traditional banking license, according to the Dealreporter item.
- Silvergate (SI) short interest is 11.5%.
- On Monday, Crypto bank Silvergate Capital landed an overweight rating from Wells Fargo on rising rates.