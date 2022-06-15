Silvergate ticks higher amid speculation it could be a potential takeover candidate

Jun. 15, 2022 10:26 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) ticked up 0.8% amid a report that speculated that the crypto bank could become a takeover target.
  • Silvergate (SI) was mentioned as a potential takeover play in a longer Dealreporter piece that looks at possible consolidation in the crypto space. The article discusses how their likely will consolidation among crypto exchanges.
  • Silvergate (SI) could be a possible target as its stock has dropped by two-thirds from November highs and it has a traditional banking license, according to the Dealreporter item.
  • Silvergate (SI) short interest is 11.5%.
  • On Monday, Crypto bank Silvergate Capital landed an overweight rating from Wells Fargo on rising rates.
