Converge Technology Solutions acquires three education market focused organizations

Jun. 15, 2022 10:31 AM ETConverge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Germany-based organizations Gesellschaft für digitale Bildung (“GfdB”), Institut für moderne Bildung (“IfmB”) and DEQSTER.
  • Consideration for the purchase will consist of €25M in cash paid at closing based on a pro-rated EBITDA of €6.7M for FY22; additionally, three earnout payments of up to €5M each will be paid, the final earnout payment is contingent on achieving an adjusted EBITDA contribution of €10.8M in 2024.
  • The purchase multiple would be ~4 times adj. EBITDA for the trailing 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2024.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Converge, resulting in increased revenue and adj. EBITDA.
  • GfdB, IfmB, and DEQSTER are all education market focused organizations enabling schools and universities to implement their digital future; GfdB and IfmB are full-service IT suppliers for education.
  • GfdB and IfmB are full-service IT suppliers for education of ~$106M for trailing 12-month period ended Mar.31, 2022.
