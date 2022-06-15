BioCardia granted U.S. patent on imaging system for targeting cardiac therapies

Jun. 15, 2022 10:32 AM ETBioCardia, Inc. (BCDA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Patent concept with downtown Chicago cityscape

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

  • BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) on Wednesday said it had been granted a U.S. patent for its imaging system for targeting cardiac therapies.
  • Sunnyvale, Calif.-based BCDA is a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.
  • The U.S. Patent Office has granted BCDA patent number 11,357,463, titled “Target Site Selection, Entry and Update With Automatic Remote Image Annotation”. The patent term will expire in late 2034.
  • BCDA said the patented imaging system is designed to enable physicians to bring a previously obtained 3D image of a patient's heart from either an MRI or a CT scan into a procedure, predefine target sites and edit the images of the heart to prepare for therapeutic intervention.
  • The patent claims a system for fluoroscopic imaging of a patient's heart and means for registering and transposing a 3D image of the heart onto two orthogonal, 2D images.
  • BCDA stock -1.9% to $1.42 in morning trading.
