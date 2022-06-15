Biden solicits proposals to combat oil refining crisis

The President penned a letter to energy executives Wednesday, acknowledging the global refining capacity shortage, and asking for help. On the President's numbers, ~3.0mb/d of refining capacity has shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic. With demand for gasoline and diesel recovering, refining margins are "well above normal." In late May, the President went hunting for spare refining capacity in the US. Having come up empty handed, Wednesday's letter directed industry, "to work with my Administration to bring forward concrete, near-term solutions that address the crisis."

Tuesday, the CEO of Total (TTE) Patrick Pouyanne said, "oil and gas companies that have listened to policymakers' calls for less investment in fossil fuels is one of the reasons for current globally tight energy supplies." A statement that is likely to resonate with industry and investors. Shell (SHEL) alone operated 54 oil refineries in 2004. But in hopes of reducing the company's climate impact, Shell (SHEL) has cut that figure to 8 refineries, and by 2025 the company plans to operate 5 refineries.

Setting aside the source of the crisis, it's worth noting that the refining shortage is different than the crude oil (USO) shortage in three ways. In the upstream sector, nearly every well globally is producing flat out, even Russia is exporting more oil than they were pre-invasion. Additionally, in the upstream sector, there is a path to balancing supply and demand through investment. It may take a decade and come at the cost of hundreds of billions of dollars, but there's no shortage of oil in the ground. Finally, governments around the world hold very large inventories of strategic oil reserves. In the refining sector, there's almost no ability for the industry to grow capacity domestically, there's very little strategic reserve in place, but there is significant spare capacity around the world. Namely, in China and Russia.

On a spreadsheet, the refining industry appears "in balance." As Shell (SHEL) and other western energy companies slashed capacity to manage emissions, China expanded its capacity rapidly. In 2016, China allowed independent oil refineries to export oil products for the first time, and Beijing has generally been happy to meet the world's demand for gasoline and diesel. However, something changed in mid-2021. China cut oil product exports by more than half. And even as margins exploded higher, refinery runs in China rose, and domestic demand fell, China has refused to export the gasoline and diesel the President desperately wants but domestic industry can no longer provide:

China has been a thorn in the side of consumers in another way. The President has coordinated a global effort to release more than 1mb/d of crude reserves, in hopes of reducing prices at the pump. Presuming those reserves would be refined into products and sold to consumers. However, for every barrel of reserve the President has sold, China has taken a barrel off the global market, adding it to Chinese stockpiles, according to Kayrros data. The stockpiling has mitigated any benefit to consumers from the SPR release, but strengthened China's energy security:

And although the shale revolution has allowed the US to move from the world's largest importer of oil to the world's largest producer, the same cannot be said for refining capacity. Setting aside one sub-scale project in the Bakken, a new oil refinery has not been built in the US since the Carter administration. Now that over 1mb/d of capacity has been converted to bio-fuel processing, the industry's ability to respond to rising prices is handicapped. Hence the President's request for "near-term solutions to address the crisis" and willingness to "use all tools at my disposal, as appropriate, to address barriers to providing Americans affordable, secure energy supply."

For energy investors (XLE), a refined product export ban must be considered "on the table." Though the industry has whittled down much of its capacity endowment in recent decades, the US is still a net exporter of oil products. For ~40yrs, it was illegal to export crude oil from the US, and it's possible the administration implements an oil product export ban in response to the current crisis. Were an oil product (CRAK) export ban to be implemented, the impacts would be exceedingly challenging to predict. How would product flow from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast and West coast? Would Jones Act shipping regulations be waived? Would allies in Europe turn to China for additional supplies? The policy measure would certainly carry unintended consequences, but it would very likely reduce prices at the pump for several months.

Given that most oil product exports flow from the Gulf Coast, investors would likely pivot away from Gulf Coast heavy producers. Chevron (CVX), and its California / Asia-heavy footprint would likely benefit, while pure-play US refiners heavily invested in the Gulf like Valero (VLO) would struggle. European refiners like Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) would benefit as well. Investment in the sector would likely never return, but existing assets would become increasingly valuable as the domestic industry re-engineered itself to meet domestic demand.

In the very near-term, it's encouraging to see that the White House has identified the source of the problem; however, the unpredictable policy response is something investors and corporates are sure to remain focused on ahead of midterm elections this fall.