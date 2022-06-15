Bank of America credit card metrics remain stronger than prepandemic levels
Jun. 15, 2022 10:58 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates both improved in May vs. April and remain well below prepandemic levels, demonstrating that consumers are still willing to spend.
- The delinquency rate of 0.84% fell from 0.88% in April, according to a company filing. Both are significantly less than the 1.03% level a year ago and 1.58% in February 2020.
- Net charge-off rate of 1.42% slipped from 1.46% in April and compares with 2.16% in May 2021 and 2.55% in February 2020.
- Receivables have stayed relatively stable in the past four months, sitting at $13.91B as of May 31, 2022 vs. $13.79B at the end of April, and $13.92B at Feb. 28, 2022.
- Previously (June 6), consumer spending climbed 9% in May despite fading sentiment, BofA reported