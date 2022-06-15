Planet Labs falls after analysts lower price target on widened FQ1'23 loss

Jun. 15, 2022 10:58 AM ETPLBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor4 Comments

Ecology data screen woman

Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

  • Planet Labs (PL) fell by ~20% after analysts lowered the price target on the Earth imaging company in the wake of FQ1'23 results.
  • PL posted a net loss that widened from the year-ago period.
  • The company's FQ1'23 GAAP EPS was -$0.17, in-line; while revenue was $40.13M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.63M.
  • For FQ2'23, Planet Labs expects revenue to be in the range of ~ $41M to $43M. For FY23, the revenue outlook is expected to be in the range of ~ $177M to $187M.
  • The FQ2'23 consensus revenue estimate stands at $42.14M, while FY23 estimate is $181.32M.
  • Craig-Hallum Analyst Jeff Van Rhee lowered the price target on PL to $10 from $15, considering reduced peer multiples and the lack of current/expected profitability.
  • Benchmark Analyst Josh Sullivan lowered the price target to $11 from $15, citing market multiples, FY23 guidance narrowing and customer metrics.
  • Needham Analyst Ryan Koontz cut the price target to $8 from $10.50.
  • The 3 analysts maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
