Tupperware Brands soars on flurry of insider buying action

Jun. 15, 2022 11:06 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Multi exposure of abstract statistics data hologram interface and hand working with a digital tablet on background, computing and analytics concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP +12.7%) soared in Wednesday morning trading after the company disclosed a series of insider buy orders.

The insider trades included various directors and Executive Vice Chairman Rich Goudis.

Between June 10 and June 14, a total of 314K shares were picked up TUP insiders at prices ranging from $5.60 to $6.22. Tupperware (TUP) has traded as low as $5.54 and as high as $25.45 over the last 52 weeks.

Dig into the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) SEC filings.

Read about the restructuring moves at Tupperware Brands.

