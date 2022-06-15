Tupperware Brands soars on flurry of insider buying action
Jun. 15, 2022 11:06 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP +12.7%) soared in Wednesday morning trading after the company disclosed a series of insider buy orders.
The insider trades included various directors and Executive Vice Chairman Rich Goudis.
Between June 10 and June 14, a total of 314K shares were picked up TUP insiders at prices ranging from $5.60 to $6.22. Tupperware (TUP) has traded as low as $5.54 and as high as $25.45 over the last 52 weeks.
Dig into the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) SEC filings.