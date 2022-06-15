West Virginia's treasurer told six of the U.S.'s largest financial firms, including BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) they may be prohibited from getting state banking business because of their perceived restrictions on the fossil fuel industry, Reuters reported.

State Treasurer Riley Moore sent letters dated June 10 to the financial institutions saying his office found that they appeared "to be engaged in boycotts of fossil fuel companies." Letters also were sent to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Reuters said.

The warnings come after West Virginia passed legislation in March allowing the Treasurer's Office to draw up a "Restricted Financial Institution List" consisting of "financial institutions that have stated they'll refuse, terminate, or limit doing business with coal, oil, or natural gas companies without a reasonable business purpose," Moore said in a statement on his office's website.

"The Treasurer may exclude banks on the list from eligibility for contracts for state banking services, ensuring that financial institutions are not entrusted with the state revenue and taxpayer dollars they are attempting to diminish," the Treasurer's Office said.

The coal mining industry has been an important part of the economy in West Virginia. The industry employed 11,418 people in West Virginia in 2020, down from 13,962 in 2018 and from 22,786 in 2012, according to Statista, a provider of market and consumer data.

Other states have been taking similar stances on banks that seek to reduce their business with the oil industry. In May, Bloomberg reported that some banks are losing out on municipal bond deals as they wait for clarity on a Texas law.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.