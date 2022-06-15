Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares fell nearly 20% on Wednesday as it is “evaluating potential alternatives for refinancing its capital structure” alongside Goldman Sachs.

The auto parts provider said in a press release that at the close of the first quarter, total liquidity of $395.6M, bolstered by $51M in cash payments from the IRS due to net operating loss carrybacks made available by the CARES act. While the company believes this to be sufficient “to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future”, concern is building in the current rising-rate environment.

The concern is not entirely new, as Cooper-Standard (CPS -19.7%) management noted liquidity as a primary issue in its May 13 earnings call.

“Liquidity is key for us as we manage through the disruptions and the shutdowns,” CEO Jeffrey Edwards told analysts at the time. “So if we can consider using some of the cash to help optimize the capital structure going forward, we will, if that makes sense at the time. So I'll just leave it at that, just saying we're looking at all options.”

The latest option in terms of enlisting Goldman Sachs, however, was apparently not well-received by the market on Wednesday.

Total long term debt as of the latest 10-Q filing stood at $725.3M.

