Creative Medical, Greenstone team up to develop next-gen stem cell pipeline
Jun. 15, 2022 11:30 AM ETCreative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) signed an agreement with Greenstone Biosciences to develop a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) pipeline for its own ImmCelz platform.
- The project will be identified as iPScelz for future reference, Creative said in a June 15 press release.
- Creative noted that the next generation iPScelz pipeline for ImmCelz will enable large scale production and sustainability, while helping to reduce long term costs of manufacturing.
- "In combination with work continuing at the University of Miami, we believe that our ImmCelz platform has enormous potential to improve outcomes for patients across multiple indications, including Stroke, Type I Diabetes, Heart Disease, Liver Disease, and Kidney Disease," said Creative (CELZ) President and CEO Timothy Warbington.