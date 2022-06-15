Creative Medical, Greenstone team up to develop next-gen stem cell pipeline

Jun. 15, 2022 11:30 AM ETCreative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) signed an agreement with Greenstone Biosciences to develop a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) pipeline for its own ImmCelz platform.
  • The project will be identified as iPScelz for future reference, Creative said in a June 15 press release.
  • Creative noted that the next generation iPScelz pipeline for ImmCelz will enable large scale production and sustainability, while helping to reduce long term costs of manufacturing.
  • "In combination with work continuing at the University of Miami, we believe that our ImmCelz platform has enormous potential to improve outcomes for patients across multiple indications, including Stroke, Type I Diabetes, Heart Disease, Liver Disease, and Kidney Disease," said Creative (CELZ) President and CEO Timothy Warbington.
