Brain Scientific to raise $5.6M in senior debentures, converted $12.9 in existing debt into equity
Jun. 15, 2022 11:41 AM ETBrain Scientific Inc. (BRSF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Brain Scientific (OTCQB:BRSF) entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors for the sale of senior secured convertible debentures and warrants to purchase shares for total gross proceeds of ~$5.1M.
- Under agreement terms, it has agreed to sell senior convertible debentures, with a principal amount of ~$5.6M, with a 12-month term.
- The debentures bear an interest rate of 10% per annum and are mandatorily convertible into the securities sold by the company in a qualified financing.
- Also, holders of certain existing convertible notes of the company agreed to convert their notes into ~54.5M shares, based on a conversion price of $0.25 per share including principal and interest.