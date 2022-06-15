Charter logs S&P 500's worst decline amid churn warning
Jun. 15, 2022 11:51 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- With most of the market significantly higher, Charter Communications stock (NASDAQ:CHTR) has logged its worst decline in weeks - sliding 3.8% and leading S&P 500 decliners, as its chief financial officer issues a churn warning.
- Speaking at a Credit Suisse conference, CFO Jessica Fischer warned the company expects some heavier churn for customers in subsidy programs.
- Notably, some 60,000-70,000 customers on the Emergency Broadband Benefit subsidy will be churned in the second quarter, Fischer says.
- That should still result in positive growth in high-speed Internet despite that dropout, she says. But the comments are no doubt landing with telecom investors who have been nervous for months about broadband growth.
- Last quarter, Charter (CHTR) added 164,000 residential subscribers to high-speed Internet, down substantially from 334,000 adds in the prior-year period.