Ribbon Communications jumps on report of takeover interest
Jun. 15, 2022 11:54 AM ETRibbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) rose 11% after a report that the company said that's received a lot of inbound interest as the stock price has neared all-time lows.
- Ribbon (RBBN) has been "receiving a lot of inbounds" and "talking to a lot of people," CEO Bruce McClelland told Dealreporter on the sidelines of a B. Riley conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 27.
- The CEO told the publication that the stock's recent weakness has made the company an acquisition target. Ribbon (RBBN) has a market cap of ~$420 million. Ribbon (RBBN) shares had dropped 67% over the past year through Tuesday.
- Ribbon (RBBN) reported Q1 results in late April.