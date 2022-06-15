Ribbon Communications jumps on report of takeover interest

  • Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) rose 11% after a report that the company said that's received a lot of inbound interest as the stock price has neared all-time lows.
  • Ribbon (RBBN) has been "receiving a lot of inbounds" and "talking to a lot of people," CEO Bruce McClelland told Dealreporter on the sidelines of a B. Riley conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 27.
  • The CEO told the publication that the stock's recent weakness has made the company an acquisition target. Ribbon (RBBN) has a market cap of ~$420 million. Ribbon (RBBN) shares had dropped 67% over the past year through Tuesday.
  • Ribbon (RBBN) reported Q1 results in late April.
