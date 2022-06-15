Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) Head of Mining Amanda Fabiano takes the contrarian view that the best time to be a crypto miner is during a bear market because the cost of mining tokens like bitcoin (BTC-USD) become more attractive.

"Everyone wants to be a miner in a bull market, but the best time to become a miner is in a bear market because prices are reduced on everything and you can really build a strategy that lasts big time," Fabiano said Wednesday at the CoinShares Conversations event.

For crypto miners, the process of turning a profit involves validating transactions on a blockchain network to then be added to a distributed ledger. Once the block is completed, miners receive crypto as a reward. That compares with some of the costs they face, namely electricity and mining machines (and the continued deployment of them).

"Really good things happen in bear markets," Sue Ennis, vice president of Corporate Development at Hut 8 Mining (HUT), said during the virtual CoinShares event. "Bear markets do serve to flush out the weaker players, and the strong do survive, and so bear markets are not always bad things.

Ennis added that "it is almost a good opportunity for people that dollar-cost average in at tremendously palatable prices vs. bull markets."

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the largest digital coin by market cap, is dropping around 65% from its all-time high of $67.5K in November 2021 in the wake of persistently high inflation and shrinking liquidity. Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin is dipping 4.4% to $21.4K.

Amid the current crypto winter, miners stocks like Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) -78.5%, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) -78.3% and HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) -80% are experiencing wild drawdowns YTD. In turn, "everyone is assessing their risk levels," and growth projections, Fabiano emphasized.

