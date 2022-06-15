On a strong day for the stock market, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is among the top three gainers, up 6.3%.

And it's the recipient of some renewed positivity at Cowen, which has reiterated its Outperform rating after poring over high-profile plans for the streaming pioneer to add advertising support as an option.

Cowen's survey figures that an advertising service tier might add some 4 million members in its home U.S./Canada market (where growth had been slowing) in 2023 - above its current estimate.

As for revenue, that could bring average revenue per member of $17 per month, split between ad revenue of $10 per month and subscriber revenue of $7 per month, the firm says.

If 41% of existing members switch to an ad tier as the survey indicates, that implies a blended average revenue per user figure in the "UCAN" market that is actually up 8% vs. first-quarter levels.

That points to "significant" revenue upside, Cowen says, estimating that "these potential ad tier members could generate UCAN rev of $881MM in '23, or 6% upside to our current NFLX forecast."

This week, Netflix doubled down on the success of its biggest hit: It announced a second season of thriller series Squid Game, as well as a reality competition program based on the series.