Jabil Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 15, 2022 12:02 PM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.22B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.