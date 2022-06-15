Commercial Metals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 15, 2022 12:08 PM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+77.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+26.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.