Planet Fitness could still be fit in an economic downturn - Jefferies

Jun. 15, 2022 12:09 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Hand touchscreen line of Stock market or forex trading graph and candlestick chart suitable for financial investment concept,Economy trends background for business idea and all art work design.

Rinchumrus/iStock via Getty Images

Jefferies thinks Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT +2.5%) could hold up in an economic downturn with the fitness subsector well-positioned as health and wellness has become an even more significant part of the lives of consumers.

After weighing the economic backdrop, analyst Randal Konik predicted that consumers will want less expensive and more convenient alternatives, which favors Planet Fitness (PLNT).

He also noted that the fitness industry's adjusted EPS estimates have been revised upwards by more than 40% since January, yet still trades in the middle of the pack in comparison to other consumer subsectors.

Jefferies has a Buy rating on Planet Fitness (PLNT) and price target of $115 vs. the current price of $65.15 and 52-week trading range of $63.00 to $99.60.

Read why Seeking Alpha author Peter Way recommended Planet Fitness (PLNT) in the month.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.