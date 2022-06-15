Rezolute started at overweight at Cantor on potential of rare low blood sugar treatment
Jun. 15, 2022 Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) at overweight citing the company's lead candidate RZ358 for congenital hyperinsulinism as it could be a more than $500M revenue generator by 2030.
- The firm has a $9 price target (197% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Pete Stavropoulos said that RZ358 could become a cornerstone in the treatment of the condition. And because congenital hyperinsulinism -- which causes low blood sugar leading to brain damage and developmental delays in children -- is a rare disease, it could make it easier for the candidate to be priced at top dollar.
- RZ358 has Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA.
- Stavropoulos added that existing phase 2b data is likely to help RZ358 gain Breakthrough Therapy Designation as well.
- He expects Rezolute (RZLT) to announce a registrational trial program in the second half of the year followed by trial initiation in 1Q 2023.
- Stavropoulos noted that the current standard of care for congenital hyperinsulinism is insufficient and there may be further upside for RZ358 in other indications.
