Rezolute started at overweight at Cantor on potential of rare low blood sugar treatment

Jun. 15, 2022 12:12 PM ETRezolute, Inc. (RZLT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) at overweight citing the company's lead candidate RZ358 for congenital hyperinsulinism as it could be a more than $500M revenue generator by 2030.
  • The firm has a $9 price target (197% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Pete Stavropoulos said that RZ358 could become a cornerstone in the treatment of the condition. And because congenital hyperinsulinism -- which causes low blood sugar leading to brain damage and developmental delays in children -- is a rare disease, it could make it easier for the candidate to be priced at top dollar.
  • RZ358 has Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA.
  • Stavropoulos added that existing phase 2b data is likely to help RZ358 gain Breakthrough Therapy Designation as well.
  • He expects Rezolute (RZLT) to announce a registrational trial program in the second half of the year followed by trial initiation in 1Q 2023.
  • Stavropoulos noted that the current standard of care for congenital hyperinsulinism is insufficient and there may be further upside for RZ358 in other indications.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Rezolute (RZLT) as a buy.
