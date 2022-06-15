Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) is an attractive opportunity as “the largest part of its growth story is in its infancy”, according to Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein.

In outlining the business, he noted that business is quite clearly divided between the legacy Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions businesses. The latter entity is the clear growth-driver for Epstein’s analysis as the company anticipates the launch of two satellites in the predSAR constellation in 2022 toward a goal of 96 by 2026.

“We believe LLAP is well positioned to benefit from the government's increasing demand for Earth Observation imagery through its predaSAR constellation, which is able to capture imagery 24/7/365,” Epstein explained. “Although the company must first build this constellation, we believe the demand for the end product exists.”

A relationship with Lockheed Martin in Satellite Solutions should afford “a long runway for growth” as well, he advised.

In all, Epstein assigned a “Buy” rating to shares of the Boca Raton-based satellite solutions provider. A price target of $9 also suggested over100% upside to shares from Tuesday’s close. In reaction to this bullish initiation note, the speculative stock soared over 13% on Wednesday.

To be sure, Epstein emphasized that room for missteps must be afforded by investors at this early stage as space technology is an incredibly complex business. The potential for execution issues only further highlights the competition problem as numerous firms attempt to cash in on increased defense spending on space-focused programs. Additionally, there are concerns on cash burn for such a capital intensive company operating in a rising rate environment.

“The company’s debt matures in 2026 and we estimate the company will have to raise additional capital to complete the build-out of its PredaSAR constellation,” Epstein acknowledged. “We believe this could be more difficult than it would have been just a year ago.”

