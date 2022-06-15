U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of hospitals on Medicare reimbursement
Jun. 15, 2022 By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) improperly cut more than $1B in Medicare reimbursements annually to a certain group of hospitals.
- The justices unanimously sided with the American Hospital Association in the lawsuit over the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which generally relates to hospitals serving low-income or rural communities.
- The Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the federal government reduced the reimbursement rates for 340B hospitals even without conducting a survey of hospitals’ purchasing costs for outpatient prescription drugs in 2018 and 2019.
- As a result, the hospital group had a substantial financial impact, about $1.6B annually, Kavanaugh added.
- U.S. hospital operators: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Community Health Systems (CYH), Surgery Partners (SGRY), Tenet Healthcare (THC), Universal Health Services (UHS), Select Medical Holdings (SEM)
