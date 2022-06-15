U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of hospitals on Medicare reimbursement

Jun. 15, 2022 12:21 PM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)CYH, SGRY, THC, UHS, SEMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments

The statue of justice Themis or Justitia, the blindfolded goddess of justice against a flag of the United States of America, as a legal concept

arsenisspyros/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) improperly cut more than $1B in Medicare reimbursements annually to a certain group of hospitals.
  • The justices unanimously sided with the American Hospital Association in the lawsuit over the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which generally relates to hospitals serving low-income or rural communities.
  • The Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the federal government reduced the reimbursement rates for 340B hospitals even without conducting a survey of hospitals’ purchasing costs for outpatient prescription drugs in 2018 and 2019.
  • As a result, the hospital group had a substantial financial impact, about $1.6B annually, Kavanaugh added.
  • U.S. hospital operators: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Community Health Systems (CYH), Surgery Partners (SGRY), Tenet Healthcare (THC), Universal Health Services (UHS), Select Medical Holdings (SEM)
  • Read why HCA Healthcare (HCA) triggered a selloff among its rivals after its 1Q 2022 results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.