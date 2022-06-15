Jones Lang LaSalle closes $278M sale of grocery-anchored retail portfolio
Jun. 15, 2022 12:28 PM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle's (NYSE:JLL) Capital Markets announced that it has closed the $278.15M sale of a portfolio comprising eight grocery-anchored retail properties across affluent markets.
- The portfolio is 88.5% leased with a weighted average lease term of 6.3 years, with 36% of the total space designated as grocery square footage.
- Tenants include some of the top grocery chains in the U.S., including Ralphs, Target, Whole Foods Market, Giant, Trader Joe's and Sprouts Farmers Market.
- This portfolio provides geographic diversity, income diversity and tenancy diversity.