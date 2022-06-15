Arcos Dorados climbs 9% on Bradesco upgrading to Outperform

Jun. 15, 2022 12:30 PM ETArcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO +9.0%) gains 9% on Wednesday, June 15 as Bradesco upgraded to Outperform from Neutral.
  • This falls hand-in-hand with a Quant rating of 4.52 and a Strong Buy. (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • Gives poor marks to company valuation; comparision with the peers based on quant factor grades.

  • Sell Side Analyst ratings of Buy with a 4.10 rating.
  • SA Author rating of Strong Buy with 4.66.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.