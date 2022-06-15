Arcos Dorados climbs 9% on Bradesco upgrading to Outperform
Jun. 15, 2022 12:30 PM ETArcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO +9.0%) gains 9% on Wednesday, June 15 as Bradesco upgraded to Outperform from Neutral.
- This falls hand-in-hand with a Quant rating of 4.52 and a Strong Buy. (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- Gives poor marks to company valuation; comparision with the peers based on quant factor grades.
- Sell Side Analyst ratings of Buy with a 4.10 rating.
- SA Author rating of Strong Buy with 4.66.
- SA Contributor that gives the stock a Buy rating comments: 'Arcos Dorados streamlined its delivery logistics before competitors caught the trend.'