Moderna up 7% ahead of FDA advisory panel vote on COVID vaccine in young children

Jun. 15, 2022

Massachusetts Based Biotech Company Moderna Receives FDA Approval To Continue Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

  • Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are up 7% in early Wednesday afternoon trading as a panel of U.S. FDA advisory weighs whether to recommend authorization of the company's COVID-19 shot in children 6 months to five years old.
  • No COVID-19 vaccine is authorized in this age group. The panel is also discussing whether to authorize the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the same age group today as well.
  • Moderna is currently the second best performing S&P 500 Index stock today, just behind Boeing (BA).
  • The same FDA advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously voted to recommend Moderna's (MRNA) COVID vaccine in 6 to 17-year-olds.
