Moderna up 7% ahead of FDA advisory panel vote on COVID vaccine in young children
Jun. 15, 2022 12:31 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are up 7% in early Wednesday afternoon trading as a panel of U.S. FDA advisory weighs whether to recommend authorization of the company's COVID-19 shot in children 6 months to five years old.
- No COVID-19 vaccine is authorized in this age group. The panel is also discussing whether to authorize the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the same age group today as well.
- Moderna is currently the second best performing S&P 500 Index stock today, just behind Boeing (BA).
- The same FDA advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously voted to recommend Moderna's (MRNA) COVID vaccine in 6 to 17-year-olds.