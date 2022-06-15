Oracle wins $54M judgement against HP Enterprise: report

Jun. 15, 2022 12:42 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), HPEBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Oracle Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has won a $54M judgement against HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) for infringing upon its Solaris operating system and impacting its business, according to Bloomberg.
  • The news outlet, citing a California federal jury, noted that Oracle (ORCL) had made the claim that HP Enterprise (HPE) installed patches in systems it acquired from the Larry Ellison-founded company, despite the fact its license required a support contract from Oracle.
  • A California district court for the Northern District of California initially ruled that HP did not infringe upon the software, but the appeals court overturned the ruling.
  • Oracle (ORCL) shares fell slightly more than 0.5% to $70.18 while HP Enterprise (HPE) rose slightly more than 2% to $13.19 in mid-day trading on Wednesday.
  • In addition, the jury found that HP Enterprise (HPE) interfered with Oracle's (ORCL) contracts.
  • At this time, it is unclear if HP Enterprise (HPE) will appeal the ruling.
  • On Tuesday, investment firm Deutsche Bank downgraded HP Enterprise (HPE) on concerns over "cautious IT spending."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.