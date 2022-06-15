Oracle wins $54M judgement against HP Enterprise: report
Jun. 15, 2022 12:42 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), HPEBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has won a $54M judgement against HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) for infringing upon its Solaris operating system and impacting its business, according to Bloomberg.
- The news outlet, citing a California federal jury, noted that Oracle (ORCL) had made the claim that HP Enterprise (HPE) installed patches in systems it acquired from the Larry Ellison-founded company, despite the fact its license required a support contract from Oracle.
- A California district court for the Northern District of California initially ruled that HP did not infringe upon the software, but the appeals court overturned the ruling.
- Oracle (ORCL) shares fell slightly more than 0.5% to $70.18 while HP Enterprise (HPE) rose slightly more than 2% to $13.19 in mid-day trading on Wednesday.
- In addition, the jury found that HP Enterprise (HPE) interfered with Oracle's (ORCL) contracts.
- At this time, it is unclear if HP Enterprise (HPE) will appeal the ruling.
- On Tuesday, investment firm Deutsche Bank downgraded HP Enterprise (HPE) on concerns over "cautious IT spending."