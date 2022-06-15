EU drug regulator begins rolling review of Pfizer-BioNTech's variant-adapted COVID shot

Jun. 15, 2022

  • The European Union drug regulator on Wednesday said it had started a rolling review of a variant-adapted version of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and German partner BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The review comes at a time when new subvariants of the Omicron lineage of the coronavirus have been on the rise in Europe and elsewhere.
  • "The details about the adapted vaccine, for example whether it will specifically target one or more SARS-CoV-2 variants or subvariants, are not yet defined," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.
  • The review will initially focus on chemistry, manufacturing and control data for the component of the shot targeting Omicron subvariants, the drug regulator added.
  • The EMA's rolling review is a tool used to speed up the assessment of data for a medicine or vaccine during a public health emergency. The regulator will be able to review data from clinical studies as they become available.
