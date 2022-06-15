McDonald's settles old tax case in France for $1.3B

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD -0.3%) said it has agreed to pay roughly $1.3B in fines and back taxes to settle a long-running tax dispute in France and avoid a lengthy trial.

The details of the deal will be described at a court hearing, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

The tax case in France dates back to 2014 when tax officials first started to investigate if McDonald's was diverting fees paid by its franchise restaurants to units in other countries in a tax-avoidance scheme. McDonald's (MCD) claimed it had a series of corporations set up in Europe to hold real estate and restaurants with royalty payments sometimes paid across borders.

McDonald's (MCD) has a large presence in France with around 1,500 restaurants, with the majority operated under a licensing arrangement.

McDonald's (MCD) has outperformed the broad stock market this year so far with a drop of 11.47%.