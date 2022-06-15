Lytus Technologies stock soars 350% following downsized $12M IPO

Lytus Technologies (LYT), which provides streaming and telemedicine services in India and the US, saw its stock soar 350% after it held a downsized initial public offering that raised $12.4M.

Shares of Lytus opened at $20 after being priced at $4.75 per share, reaching an early high of $24.98 before dipping to $17.15. The stock recently changed hands at $21.46, up 352%, at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

Lytus offered 2.6M shares for $4.75 per share, raising $12.4M. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 391K additional shares.

Spartan Capital and Pacific Century are serving as joint bookrunners. Aegis Capital had been cited as the bookrunner in earlier filings.

The deal was downsized from one proposed by the company in late March that would have raised around $19M. Under the prior deal, Lytus planned to offer 3.3M units priced between $4.75 and $6.75 per unit.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Lytus serves as a holding company for India-based Lytus Technologies Private Ltd., India-based CCD CATV Network Private Ltd., and US-based Global Health Services Inc., or GHSI. The company has around eight million active users in India.

Lytus provides streaming, cable and telemedicine services in India and telemedicine services in the US through its GHSI unit.

For a more in-depth look at Lytus, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "Lytus Technologies Pursues $30 Million US IPO".