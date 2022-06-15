Roche wins FDA nod for COVID-19 test that can also detect viral load
Jun. 15, 2022 12:58 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 test that can simultaneously measure the viral load of the patient.
- The cobas SARS-CoV-2 Duo test is the first automated, real-time RT-PCR assay designed to use in the in vitro qualitative and quantitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in swab specimens, the Swiss pharma giant said.
- "With the SARS-CoV-2 Duo test, we are now able to detect the COVID-19 virus and simultaneously measure the viral load in an individual,” CEO of Roche Diagnostics Thomas Schinecker remarked.
- The company expects to launch the product in the U.S. during this quarter.
- Driven by continuing demand for COVID-19 tests and strength of the base business, Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) diagnostic segment grew ~24% YoY in 1Q 2022, contributing to ~31% of the drugmaker’s topline.