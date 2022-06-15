Roche wins FDA nod for COVID-19 test that can also detect viral load

Jun. 15, 2022 12:58 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Roche Headquarters

Rafael_Wiedenmeier/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 test that can simultaneously measure the viral load of the patient.
  • The cobas SARS-CoV-2 Duo test is the first automated, real-time RT-PCR assay designed to use in the in vitro qualitative and quantitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in swab specimens, the Swiss pharma giant said.
  • "With the SARS-CoV-2 Duo test, we are now able to detect the COVID-19 virus and simultaneously measure the viral load in an individual,” CEO of Roche Diagnostics Thomas Schinecker remarked.
  • The company expects to launch the product in the U.S. during this quarter.
  • Driven by continuing demand for COVID-19 tests and strength of the base business, Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) diagnostic segment grew ~24% YoY in 1Q 2022, contributing to ~31% of the drugmaker’s topline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.