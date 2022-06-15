Biden administration officials met with U.S. solar manufacturers (NYSEARCA:TAN) on Tuesday to discuss kick-starting domestic panel-making and wean U.S. clean energy projects off foreign imports, Bloomberg reported.

The virtual meeting with more than 20 industry representatives reportedly was designed to shed light on President Biden's move to bolster domestic solar manufacturing under the Defense Production Act.

The manufacturers expressed concern about the lack of funding behind Biden's declaration, according to the report.

The meeting "did not result in any alignment on the path forward," and "only served to underscore the concerning disconnect between solar manufacturing realities and the administration's understanding of key issues," First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) VP of global policy Samantha Sloan told Bloomberg.

BlackRock recently cited geopolitical issues, affordable clean power and higher demand for green energy to argue that clean energy has reached a "tipping point."