With the broader market waiting for the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision, a handful of individual stocks saw movement on news in Wednesday's midday trading. Among the big names, Boeing (NYSE:BA) received buying interest on word of 737 MAX test flights in China.

Netflix (NFLX) was another intraday gainer, lifted by a positive analyst comment. Meanwhile, Hertz Global (HTZ) advanced after announcing a multi-billion-dollar stock repurchase plan.

On the other side of the ledger, Olin (OLN) lost ground in midday trading. The stock plunged after the company said it was curtailing production amid a lack of demand.

Gainers

Hertz Global (HTZ) showed gains in midday trading after the rental car company announced a new $2B stock repurchase plan. The updated program adds to a $2B buyback that was announced last November and has about $200M left.

Taken together, HTZ now has $2.2B authorized for stock repurchases, with no time limit on the program. Bolstered by the news, shares jumped 8% in midday action.

Meanwhile, Netflix (NFLX) also received buying interest, boosted by a positive analyst comment. Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating on the video streaming service, predicting that NFLX could add around 4M members in the U.S. and Canada with the addition of an ad-supported tier.

NFLX climbed nearly 7% following Cowen's remarks.

Boeing (BA) represented another midday winner, rising 7% on signs that the regulatory process in China might be moving in the airplane maker's favor. The rally, which has taken the stock off its lowest level since early 2020, follows news that China Southern Airlines has concluded test flights of Boeing's 737 MAX.

Decliner

Olin (OLN) dropped in intraday action on news that it is temporarily cutting back some of its production due to weaker-than-expected demand. Shares retreated 9% on the announcement.

OLN said it was curtailing ethylene dichloride and related chlor-alkali production at a plant in Texas. It will also limit its output of epoxy and related upstream inputs production at facilities in Brazil.

