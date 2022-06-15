Atlanta Fed GCPNow estimates no growth in Q2
Jun. 15, 2022 1:19 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model pared back its estimate of Q2 GDP growth to flat, down from its prior estimate for 0.9% growth on June 8, after May retail sales came in lower than expected and April business inventories rose slightly less than expected.
- After factoring in the new data, the "nowcasts" of Q2 real personal consumption expenditures growth was revised to 2.6% from 3.7%, real gross private domestic investment growth was revised to -9.2% from -8.5%, and real government spending growth was revised down to 0.9% from 1.3%.
- In addition, export prices in April climbed more than expected in May, while import prices rose less than the consensus estimate. Also, the Empire State Manufacturing Index reading of -1.20 missed the +3 expected.