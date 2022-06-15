Atlanta Fed GCPNow estimates no growth in Q2

Jun. 15, 2022 1:19 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments

hand flip wooden cube to changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the GDP (gross domestic product) of a country is changing the trend and growth up instead of down

asiandelight/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model pared back its estimate of Q2 GDP growth to flat, down from its prior estimate for 0.9% growth on June 8, after May retail sales came in lower than expected and April business inventories rose slightly less than expected.
  • After factoring in the new data, the "nowcasts" of Q2 real personal consumption expenditures growth was revised to 2.6% from 3.7%, real gross private domestic investment growth was revised to -9.2% from -8.5%, and real government spending growth was revised down to 0.9% from 1.3%.
  • In addition, export prices in April climbed more than expected in May, while import prices rose less than the consensus estimate. Also, the Empire State Manufacturing Index reading of -1.20 missed the +3 expected.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.