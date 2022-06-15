Despite increased market volatility, consumer staples stocks have lagged that market of late.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) has fallen nearly 6% in the past week, only slightly better than the decline in major index-tracking ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).- Among decliners, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG -1.8%) led the way on Wednesday, extending declines to hit a 52-week low in midday trading.

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala indicated that commodity inflation and inventory dynamics as well as push back on price hikes are presenting problems to the likes of P&G. In his view, this should temper enthusiasm on staples stocks in a manner akin to Wednesday's action

“Signs of slowing category growth as consumers feel increasingly squeezed by inflation, and retailers pushing back on manufacturers’ price increases will exacerbate an already difficult operating environment,” he said.

Gajrawala cited recent statements by Walmart and Target in regard to protecting consumers from price increases as a key signal. While discretionary categories are sure to be hardest hit, he advised that staples should not be considered immune.

Gajrawala added that foreign exchange impacts are likely to take their toll on the bottom line in the near term. As such, he pulled in his earnings estimates for the company’s expected July earnings release, trimming his outlook to below consensus for P&G’s fiscal fourth quarter.

Procter and Gamble (PG) was the biggest loser in the Dow on Wednesday shortly before the much-anticipated Federal Reserve decision.

Other staples stocks declining on the day included: Clorox (CLX -2.3%), Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB -1.4%), Colgate Palmolive (CL -1.0%), Church & Dwight (CHD -0.9%), Altria (MO -1.6%), The Hershey Company (HSY -0.5%), and Kellogg Company (K -0.8%).