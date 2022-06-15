Spotify to slow hiring by 25% - Bloomberg

Jun. 15, 2022 1:25 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Spotify Investor Day

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) will slow its hiring by some 25%, Daniel Ek is saying, according to Bloomberg.
  • It's another data point for a macroeconomic slowdown in tech, though notably Spotify plans to keep growing, an internal memo reportedly indicates.
  • The news comes just a week after Spotify indicated it was actually boosting investment in growth areas - notably its high-profile podcasting business, and audiobooks. But that came with a relentless focus on improving margins.
  • Spotify (SPOT) is holding strong gains for the day, up 6.9%, after Wells Fargo upgraded, seeing a "more profitable" company than thought.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.