Spotify to slow hiring by 25% - Bloomberg
Jun. 15, 2022
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) will slow its hiring by some 25%, Daniel Ek is saying, according to Bloomberg.
- It's another data point for a macroeconomic slowdown in tech, though notably Spotify plans to keep growing, an internal memo reportedly indicates.
- The news comes just a week after Spotify indicated it was actually boosting investment in growth areas - notably its high-profile podcasting business, and audiobooks. But that came with a relentless focus on improving margins.
- Spotify (SPOT) is holding strong gains for the day, up 6.9%, after Wells Fargo upgraded, seeing a "more profitable" company than thought.