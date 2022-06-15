Tilray price target slashed 50% at Piper Sandler citing weaker 4Q momentum
Jun. 15, 2022 1:34 PM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler has halved its price target on Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), noting a softer momentum for the Canadian cannabis player in 4Q fiscal 2022 due to weaker sales and currency headwinds.
- With a Neutral rating on Tilray (TLRY), the analysts led by Michael S. Lavery note its dominance among peers in terms of EBITDA margins and direct access to the EU market.
- However, they project more share losses for the company in the Canadian recreational market and lower than expected beer sales in the U.S.
- In addition, a weaker Euro could weigh on the currency exchange in its distribution business, the analysts point out.
- Expecting the headwinds to continue, Piper Sandler lowers its sales estimate for fiscal 2022 and 2023 to reflect an EV/Sales multiple of ~3x down from ~4x. The price target lowered to $3 from $6 per share indicates a ~5% downside to the last close.
- Tilray (TLRY) continued to draw a Neutral rating on Wall Street since August, and its current average price target stands at $8.42 per share.