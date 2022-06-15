Will higher inflation help Kroger's earnings top estimates in Q1?

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q1 results on Thursday, Jun. 16, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $1.28 (+7.6% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $43.08B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions.

KR likely benefitted from higher food inflation in Q1. Investors will look out for comments on margins, demand and outlook.

Wells Fargo believes KR will likely top earnings estimates in Q1, but remains cautious on the stock as the buy-side bar is high and there are growing risks for margins.

Bank of America upgraded KR's rating to Buy as it expects higher grocery inflation to continue through H1 2023, driving traffic.

KR rose after reporting strong Q4 earnings and providing 2022 guidance ahead of estimates. Wells Fargo said KR posted better-than-expected gross margin, but warned that 1 quarter does not make a trend.

Evercore ISI said KR is executing at a high level amid a favorable food retail landscape, but further share price upside is limited.

Recent news:

WSJ reported that activist investor Carl Icahn will likely drop his proxy fight with KR over its treatment of pregnant pigs as he would likely lose the battle.

KR said it will continue buy more local fresh food through its Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator program.

As part of its long-term strategy, KR plans to lean into the strength of core assets and competitive moats to convert structural changes coming out of the pandemic into lasting advantages that will drive profitability.

KR stock, which gained 12.1% YTD, outperformed the S&P 500 Consumer Staples index in the last 1 year.