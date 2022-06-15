Boston Scientific named a best idea in large cap medtech by BofA
Jun. 15, 2022 1:52 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BofA Securities has named Boston Scientific as a one of the best positioned large cap companies in the medtech space and has likely given conservative guidance.
- The firm has a buy rating on shares and a $47 price target (~33% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- BofA analysts noted that because Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) owns the majority of its manufacturing, it has better control over its supply chain.
- They added that the company's cardio products will likely hold up better than the orthopedics portfolio if a recession hits.
- BofA noted that the company's Watchman left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device will accelerate the growth for the LAAC market.
- They added Boston Scientific (BSX) has "deals turning organic that could add 100bps to 2023 organic growth."
