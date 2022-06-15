Hong Kong online brokerage Zhong Yang stock soars 40% amid high volatility

Newly public Zhong Yang (TOP), a Hong Kong-based online brokerage, saw its stock soar 40% midday Wednesday, with shares halted several times for volatility.

Zhong Yang (TOP) shares opened at $19.43, hitting a low of $15.53 in early trading before jumping to a high of $34 in early afternoon. The stock recently traded at $30.90, up 40%, at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.

Shares of Zhong Yang rocketed on June 1 following its US initial public offering, which raised $25M. The company offered 5M ordinary shares priced at $5 apiece, with the stock closing at 240% higher at $16.99.

