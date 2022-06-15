First Horizon drops amid report of lawmakers asking regulators to block TD Bank deal
Jun. 15, 2022 1:59 PM ETFirst Horizon Corporation (FHN), TDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN) fell 2.5% amid a report earlier on Wednesday that the lawmakers have asked a banking regulator to block Toronto-Dominion's planned $13.4 billion acquisition.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, asking the regulator to block the transaction, according to a CNBC report, which cited a copy of letter it obtained.
- Warren cites a report from Capitol Forum last month about allegations of customer abuse by the bank, claiming that TD Bank used similar tactics to those of Wells Fargo (WFC). She urged the regulator to examine any alleged "ongoing wrongdoing."
- TD Bank told CNBC that the allegations in the Capitol Forum reported were "unfounded."
- Late last month First Horizon (FHN) holders voted to approve Toronto-Dominion Bank's (NYSE:TD) proposed acquisition of the company.