The top officials within the Federal Reserve unanimously see the central bank's key interest rate topping 3% in 2022. Meanwhile, most policymakers expect rates to reach at least 3.25% by the end of the year, with one forecasting a level nearing 4%.

This represents a significant increase from the Fed's last estimate, issued three months ago. In addition, the most recent forecast points to more rate hikes on tap for 2023, followed by potential cuts in the following year.

For the economy, the Fed has downgraded its economic prediction for the year, cutting 2022 growth estimates as it steps up its campaign to raise interest rates. Meanwhile, the central bank's inflation forecast has doubled from the level it expected back in December.

The latest predictions come courtesy of the Fed's so-called dot-plot, a summary of expectations for the future. The report was released Wednesday along with the central bank's latest decision on interest rates, which saw Chairman Jerome Powell and his cohorts hike by 75 basis points -- the largest single rate increase in more than a quarter century.

The document summarizes a survey of the top officials at the Federal Reserve, including the members of the central bank's rate-setting body, called the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC. Fed watchers use the information to gauge what policymakers have in mind for future rate decisions.

For 2023, one Fed member expects rates to top out near 4.5%, with the vast majority seeing a level between 3.5% and 4.25%. From there, policymakers see rate cuts coming in 2024, with most officials predicting a level between 3% and 3.5% for the year.

The latest dot-plot represents the first published update in Fed projections since March. That previous summary showed that a majority of members then believed that rates wouldn't reach any higher than 2% in 2022.

On the March projections, even the most aggressive prediction topped out at between 3% and 3.25%, with only one member believing that hikes would take the Fed rate that high. Three months later, every Fed member thinks rates will reach at least that level.

Turning to economic predictions, the Federal Reserve has slashed its growth forecast for 2022, saying it now sees real GDP rising by 1.7% for the year. In March, the central bank had predicted a 2.8% increase. Late last year, the Fed had forecast 4% growth in real GDP for 2022.

Looking at the labor market, the Fed sees the 2022 unemployment rate coming in at 3.7%, slightly above March's projection of 3.5%.

In terms of inflation, the central bank targeted a PCE inflation rate of 5.2%, up a little less than a percentage point from the estimate of 4.3% it issued in March. Back in December, the Fed had thought inflation would sit at 2.6% for 2022.