BlackBerry rises 4% in response to new Android automotive system support
Jun. 15, 2022 2:20 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)GOOGBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares rose more than 4% Wednesday after the security software and services company launched a new version of its platform designed to improve Google (GOOG) Android automotive systems.
- On Tuesday, BlackBerry (BB) released the updated version of its QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks, and support for the latest model of Google's (GOOG) Android Automotive Operating System reference implementation. BlackBerry (BB) said the update will assist embedded automotive software developers with simplifying development, speeding up bringing services online and cutting costs when they are building in-vehicle infotainment systems based on Android Automotive OS.
- Last week, BlackBerry (BB) said it was expanding its its partner program to focus more on managed security service providers.