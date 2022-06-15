Boeing unsure if 737 MAX 10 will be certified by year-end
Jun. 15, 2022 2:33 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) said on Wednesday it is making progress but is not prepared to offer a clear timeline when it believes it can win approval for its 737 MAX 10, citing a tougher regulatory climate, according to Reuters.
- "We really need to complete a good proportion of the development assurance work," Mike Fleming, a senior VP at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, reportedly told reporters in Seattle, adding "it's taking longer to get approval of our documents than it has in the past."
- Boeing (BA) faces a December deadline to win approval for the plane or it will face new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law.
- The stock nevertheless +7% in Wednesday's trading, leading all 30 stocks on the Dow Jones index.
- Boeing's stock performance was this year's worst on the Dow through Monday's market close; after tumbling to its lowest close since March 2020, shares have gained as much as 16% during the past two sessions.