Boeing unsure if 737 MAX 10 will be certified by year-end

Jun. 15, 2022

Boeing Q1 Profits Plummet 21 Percent Due To 737 MAX Jet Failings

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) said on Wednesday it is making progress but is not prepared to offer a clear timeline when it believes it can win approval for its 737 MAX 10, citing a tougher regulatory climate, according to Reuters.
  • "We really need to complete a good proportion of the development assurance work," Mike Fleming, a senior VP at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, reportedly told reporters in Seattle, adding "it's taking longer to get approval of our documents than it has in the past."
  • Boeing (BA) faces a December deadline to win approval for the plane or it will face new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law.
  • The stock nevertheless +7% in Wednesday's trading, leading all 30 stocks on the Dow Jones index.
  • Boeing's stock performance was this year's worst on the Dow through Monday's market close; after tumbling to its lowest close since March 2020, shares have gained as much as 16% during the past two sessions.
