AeroClean shares jump 48%, up 760% since FDA approval for air purification technology

Jun. 15, 2022 2:50 PM ETAERCBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO AHEAD

hanibaram/iStock via Getty Images

AeroClean (AERC) shares jumped 48% Wednesday afternoon, with the stock now trading nearly 760% higher since it announced FDA approval for its Purgo air purification technology earlier this month.

Shares of AeroClean opened at $12.09, hitting a high of $23.79 in mid-afternoon trading. The stock recently changed hands at $20.28, up 48%, at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

The stock has been on an upward trajectory since the company announced on June 6 that it had received FDA clearance for its Purgo air sanitization technology, which can eliminate microbes such as the virus that causes COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, AeroClean (AERC) shares have soared 756% since market close on June 3, the last session before it announced the FDA decision.

AeroClean (AERC) held an initial public offering on Nov. 24, raising $25M. The shares rocketed to close nearly 700% higher following their market debut.

