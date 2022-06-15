Causes behind the world's energy crisis have been exacerbated by recent events but stretch back over the last 20 years, Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) COO Josh Viets said on Tuesday, according to Hart Energy.

A shift in investment from oil and gas to renewables combined with low natural gas storage levels and Russia's war in Ukraine have created the current energy shortage, Viets reportedly told Hart Energy's DUG East Conference and Exhibition.

Last year was dry with low wind, which caused a 30% reduction in power generation from renewable sources and thus helped deplete European gas storage, Veits said.

The U.S. also has low storage levels as well, partly due to a cold winter, an already hot summer plus an increase in LNG exports, according to the COO.

"Demand on natural gas is expected to be quite high, and supply is expected to be constrained," Viets said.

Separately, Credit Suisse initiated Chesapeake (CHK) with an Outperform rating and $115 price target, saying the company emerged from restructuring with a substantially stronger balance sheet and lower cost structure, unburdening it from the primary issues that saddled the legacy company.

Chesapeake (CHK) shares have meaningfully lagged peers but the company's decisive pivot to natural gas should position it to deliver above-average cash returns to shareholders, Credit Suisse said.

Seeking to expand into the U.S. LNG export market that rose 50% last year, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) reportedly plans to hire a liquefied natural gas adviser.